Fatal crash involving motorcycle and truck under investigation in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 near Brantley Branch Road in Lake County.

The crash involved a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle colliding with a 2008 Toyota Tundra.

The motorcycle rider was traveling above the posted speed limit when they lost control, swerving into the westbound lane and colliding with the truck.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Tundra remained on scene and was not transported to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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