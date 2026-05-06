Central Florida man arrested in hate crime child abuse case involving 5-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities accused him of severely abusing three children, including a 5-year-old boy whom he targeted due to the child’s perceived sexual orientation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took Andre Brown Jr. into custody following an investigation that began when a 9-year-old girl contacted her mother to report the abuse. The girl later sent a text message saying she was afraid as Brown was “whooping” one of the children.

According to an arrest affidavit, the children told investigators that Brown became angry with the 5-year-old boy “for being gay” and slammed him on the ground multiple times. Authorities said Brown then struck all three children with a belt.

Deputies reported that the 5-year-old boy suffered the most serious injuries, including extensive bruising across his body, a fractured wrist, and a forehead contusion.

Authorities said the attack meets the criteria for a hate crime enhancement under Florida law, elevating the severity of the charge.

Brown also resisted deputies when they attempted to take him into custody, pulling away and yelling slurs, the sheriff’s office said.

He faces charges of aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest.

“This was a brutal and hateful attack on a defenseless child,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “There is absolutely no excuse for it. We will make sure justice is served and these children get the safety and support they deserve.”

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