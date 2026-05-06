New Orlando shelter to aid women and children facing homelessness

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new shelter designed to support women and their children is underway in Orlando. The Foundations Project will construct a 105,000-square-foot building in Parramore.

The initiative recently secured $3 million in funding during Florida’s most recent legislative session.

The facility aims to give women and their families facing unexpected homelessness in the Orlando area a chance to start over.

The Coalition for the Homeless reports that it currently supports 147 women and 150 children who depend on its services.

The main objective of the facility is to help individuals move into stable, permanent housing.

Brad Butterstein, a representative for the Coalition for the Homeless, spoke about the expected impact. “Eighty % of our guests,” Butterstein said, “aim to be permanently housed.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group