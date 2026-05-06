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Osceola County secures $53M investment for new Smart Radar System HQ

Vice Chairwoman Cheryl Grieb, The Osceola Chamber, and Smart Radar System leadership signed a $53 million agreement for a 110,000-square-foot global HQ at NeoCity.

By WFTV.com News Staff
Osceola County Vice Chairwoman Cheryl Grieb, The Osceola Chamber, and Smart Radar System leadership signed a $53 million deal for a 110,000-square-foot global HQ at NeoCity. (Osceola County /Osceola County)
By WFTV.com News Staff

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Vice Chairwoman Cheryl Grieb for Osceola, The Osceola Chamber and Smart Radar System leadership signed a development agreement in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

The agreement endorses a $53 million investment in a 110,000-square-foot global headquarters at NeoCity, expected to create advanced manufacturing, R&D, and high-wage jobs in Osceola County.

The development agreement was formalized with Smart Radar System, a company based in South Korea.

The new facility will act as SRS’s global headquarters, establishing a strong presence in Osceola County.

This investment is all about giving a boost to the local economy by creating new jobs and advancing technology, bringing fresh opportunities for everyone.

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