Osceola County secures $53M investment for new Smart Radar System HQ

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Vice Chairwoman Cheryl Grieb for Osceola, The Osceola Chamber and Smart Radar System leadership signed a development agreement in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

The agreement endorses a $53 million investment in a 110,000-square-foot global headquarters at NeoCity, expected to create advanced manufacturing, R&D, and high-wage jobs in Osceola County.

The development agreement was formalized with Smart Radar System, a company based in South Korea.

The new facility will act as SRS’s global headquarters, establishing a strong presence in Osceola County.

This investment is all about giving a boost to the local economy by creating new jobs and advancing technology, bringing fresh opportunities for everyone.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group