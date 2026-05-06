Gas prices surge overnight in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices continue to hit wallets hard across the country, including right here in Central Florida.

AAA reports the average price of gasoline in Florida shot up another 15 cents per gallon overnight.

That’s on top of the 40-cent spike the state saw last week.

As of Wednesday morning, Florida’s average price per gallon of regular gas sat at $4.46.

Most counties in the Channel 9 viewing area were even higher:

Flagler County: $4.54/gal.

Osceola County: $4.53/gal.

Orange County: $4.52/gal.

Seminole County: $4.51/gal.

Marion County: $4.50/gal.

Volusia County: $4.50/gal.

Lake County: $4.49/gal.

Polk County: $4.48/gal.

Sumter County: $4.47/gal.

Brevard County: $4.46/gal.

Florida gas prices The average price of gas in Florida rose 15 cents overnight, according to AAA. A gallon of gas cost $4.59 at this Wawa on Curry Ford Road in Orlando on May 6, 2026. (WFTV staff)

AAA said gas is at its highest daily average price since July 2022. The state’s highest-ever recorded price was on June 16, 2022, when it hit just over $4.89 per gallon.

Experts say gasoline’s recent sharp increases are tied to the spike in crude oil prices due to the ongoing war with Iran.

To check for the cheapest gas in your zip code, click HERE.

AAA: Florida Average Gas Prices AAA showed Florida's average price per gallon at $4.46 per gallon on May 6, 2026. (AAA)

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