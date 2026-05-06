3 shot at troubled Orange County adult nightclub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after three people were shot overnight at an adult nightclub.

7:20 a.m. update:

Orange County deputies confirmed with Channel 9 that a shooting occurred at Le Palace nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail around 1:40 a.m.

Deputies said a man in his 40s shot two men, prompting a security guard to return fire and strike the suspect.

Officials said the two men shot by the suspect were in their 20s.

All three people who were shot, including the suspect and the two victims, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they also apprehended another person who had been in the suspect’s car and left the scene.

Le Palace has a history of violent incidents over the years, including two people who were shot in the parking lot behind the club in 2020, and a security guard and three others were shot nearby in 2021.

Officials said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Original report:

Deputies in Orange County responded to an overnight incident at an adult nightclub.

A large active crime scene broke out at the Le Palace nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail and Duskin Avenue.

Video shared with Channel 9 shows a large deputy response to the business around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group