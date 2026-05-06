Deputies respond to suspicious death in Dunnellon

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the Dunnellon area.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives responded to the area near 189th Avenue after witnesses located a deceased adult male.

Authorities say no further details are currently available.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

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