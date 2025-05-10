“She was a strong woman;” community holds vigil for murdered Eustis woman

EUSTIS, Fla. — The murder of a Lake County woman leaves people in Eustis heartbroken.

Investigators say 44-year-old Monica Islam was found shot to death last Friday shortly after she was reported missing.

Islam was last seen at a Shell gas station on South Bay Street, Friday, May 2nd., She was reported missing and shortly later, Lake County investigators found her body in an area near Scenic Hills Drive and Wolf Branch Road in Mount Dora.

The community held a vigil to honor Monica Islam’s life. Many said she was a friend to everyone and always smiling.

“She was amazing. Even if she was just in the store and she was helping her daughter, she was super kind,, super sweet,” said Alisha Curtin.

Lake County deputies say Islam was shot. Her daughter Rimi didn’t want her face shown on camera, but says she doesn’t know anyone who would have wanted to hurt her mother.

“All I know is she was a good woman. A strong woman. That’s why I’m like her almost. People who did that to her and make me suffer like this,” said Islam.

People who came brought flowers and the little stuffed animals. Alisha Curtin helped organize the vigil. She says the Islam’s are the heart of the community.

“They are pillars of this community. There are so many people who come into the story on a daily basis. They’re always smiling, they’re always nice,” said Curtin.

Grieving a big loss, the community is rallying behind Rimi. And they’re all focused on getting justice.

“I do want my mom to get the justice. I know I’ll get it. I know. Cause I trust the police and people working on this,” said Rimi.

