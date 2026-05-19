DEA sounds alarm over new street drug that is more dangerous than fentanyl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement and forensic teams have identified a new synthetic opioid, Cychlorphine, which investigators warn is being mixed into counterfeit prescription pills.

The discovery was made during autopsy blood tests, raising concerns about its danger on the streets.

Officials are now sounding an alarm and calling Cychlorphine a dangerous new street drug.

Investigators warn that these chemicals are deliberately being cut into counterfeit prescription pills to avoid detection and pose a significant public health threat.

Law enforcement officials are saying that Cychlorphine is more dangerous than fentanyl.

In response to this emerging opioid threat, the Drug Enforcement Administration has deployed advanced, on-site testing laboratories.

These specialized DEA labs are designed to quickly identify the chemical composition of the drug.pose

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