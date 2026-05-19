Orlando International Airport ranks 5th in US for longest walking distances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers flying out of Orlando International Airport may want to wear comfortable shoes.

A new report from KURU Footwear ranked Orlando International Airport among the U.S. airports with the longest walking distances from the main entrance to the farthest gate.

According to the report, MCO ranked No. 5 among the airports analyzed, with a walking distance of about 0.70 miles.

The report said Orlando International Airport covers about 18.1 square miles and has two main terminals with a combined 129 gates.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ranked No. 1, with a walking distance of about 1.50 miles from the entrance to the farthest gate.

Denver International Airport ranked No. 2 at 1.14 miles, followed by Washington Dulles International Airport at 0.97 miles and Pittsburgh International Airport at 0.86 miles.

KURU Footwear said it measured walking distances from each airport’s main entrance to its farthest gate using Google Maps and airport maps when available.

The company said its team reviewed the 10 largest and 10 smallest airports in the U.S. by land area, then narrowed the final ranking to the five longest and five shortest airport walks within 60 miles of a major metropolitan area.

The report comes as travelers prepare for busy spring and summer travel periods.

KURU also surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults in April about their 2026 travel plans. According to the survey, 60% of Americans said they plan to travel this year, while 48% said they are choosing to drive instead of fly for some trips.

The survey also found that 40% of respondents said TSA wait times influence which airport they choose.

For travelers heading through large airports, the report recommends checking airport maps before arriving, keeping essentials within reach, arranging accessibility assistance in advance when needed and wearing supportive shoes for long walks, security lines and gate changes.

Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey ranked as the shortest airport walk in the report, with a walking distance of about 0.03 miles.

Read the full KURU Footwear report here.

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