Seminole County cities look to raise water, trash fees

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in one Seminole County city have voted to raise fees on trash and recycling, while another is poised to do the same on water rates.

Oviedo City Council voted Tuesday to increase fees on its trash and recycling services. Rates will rise from $25 to $29.29.

The increase affects about 13,000 Oviedo households and would generate about $4.5 million a year. The money would be used to close a budget shortfall caused by rising operating costs.

Seminole County utility fees could increase Residents in both Oviedo and Longwood could be seeing a spike in their utility bills. (WFTV staff)

“We would have about a $200,000 deficit in our general fund and it would increase if we didn’t do anything to about $3 million,” Oviedo City Councilmember Keith Britton said.

Seminole County recently saw a $500,000 property tax hike, which is about $200 a year.

“I pay my taxes too,” said Britton. “I’m a retiree, so it hits everyone. It hits me like everyone else.”

Meanwhile, Longwood city leaders are considering a measure that would more than double water rates for residents. Leaders approved a first reading and the vote could come as early as next month.

Seminole County utility fees could increase Residents in both Oviedo and Longwood could be seeing a spike in their utility bills. (WFTV staff)

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