Deadly crash shuts down road near Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in northwest Orange County.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash along Marvin C. Zanders Avenue in Apopka around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

As of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, FHP noted roadblock in the area of 17th street.

Channel 9 is near the scene of the investigation and has reached out to FHP for more information about the deadly crash.

Watch Eyewitness News beginning at 5 a.m. for live traffic updates and the latest details.

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