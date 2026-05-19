Millions of holiday travelers expected over Memorial Day weekend in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The recent jump in gas prices may deter some travelers this week from planning a trip for Memorial Day weekend.

Travel experts say many people will still hit the road and skies for the holiday.

AAA estimates that 2.7 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles from home over the weekend.

AAA says the busiest travel days will be Thursday and Friday afternoons.

As usual, Orlando will be the top U.S. destination for the holiday.

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