Man sentenced after woman sexually attacked on Seminole Wekiva Trail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of attacking a woman on the Seminole Wekiva Trail was found guilty in court on Tuesday.

Patrick Gamache was looking to withdraw his previously entered “no contest” plea in relation to the August 2025 assault.

A Seminole County judge rejected that request and instead sentenced Gamache.

Gamache’s sentence will include 10 years in prison, minus credit for 275 days served, followed by two years of sex offender probation.

Under that probation, he’ll be required to register as a sex offender, wear a GPS monitor, and abide by several other conditions.

Gamache had previously pleaded no contest to sexual battery. Then, on April 7, he filed to withdraw that plea, saying his prior attorney pressured him.

The judge’s decision on Tuesday came after a woman told investigators that on August 18, 2025, she was approached on the trail by a man she did not know, who was on an electric scooter, when he attacked her.

Investigators said the man dragged the victim, but a nearby citizen heard her cries for help and called 911.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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