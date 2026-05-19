Fatburger opens fourth Florida location in Rockledge, creating 50 jobs

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Fatburger is expanding its Florida footprint with a new restaurant on the Space Coast.

The Hollywood-born burger chain announced the opening of its new Rockledge location at 2115 Viera Blvd., Unit 108.

The restaurant marks Fatburger’s fourth location in Florida and continues the brand’s expansion along the East Coast.

The Rockledge restaurant is operated in partnership with franchisee Whole Factor Inc. and is part of a 40-unit development agreement to grow Fatburger across Florida over the next several years.

The company said the Rockledge location builds on recent expansion in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

“Opening our Rockledge location is a proud milestone for our team and showcases the work behind bringing the brand to life in Florida,” said Spike Singh, owner of Whole Factor Inc. “We remain focused on delivering an outstanding guest experience, along with irresistible burgers, shakes and fries for every fan who walks through our doors.”

Fatburger is known for cooked-to-order burgers with customizable toppings, including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings.

The restaurant will host a grand opening celebration May 30 with free drinks all day with any purchase.

The company said the new restaurant is hiring more than 50 employees and is the first in-line, non-drive-thru Fatburger location in the Florida market.

More information is available through Fatburger.

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