Central Florida lawyer accused in murder-for-hire plot targeting pop singer

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida lawyer is in jail, accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot.

Francisco Gonzalez is accused of a plot targeting the father of his granddaughter.

He is the father of Gabriela Gonzalez, who has a large social media following. Gabbie is currently in the LA County jail.

The victim in this case is Jack Avery, a singer-songwriter based in North Hollywood, California, with a large social media following.

Gonzalez is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon on the charges.

Investigators say the plot involved arranging a staged car accident in Los Angeles, where the intended victim lives.

Gonzalez allegedly paid another person $10,000 to arrange the hit.

According to investigators, the payment was for “web development” and reportedly made using code words.

Investigators said there were also issues surrounding the intended victim’s relationship with Gonzalez’s daughter, including visitation.

Gonzalez is accused of saying it would be cheaper if this victim was dead.

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