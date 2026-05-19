Reward offered for Orlando man wanted on violent stalking charges in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 27-year-old Da-Kwon Allen from Orlando, who faces several felony charges, such as aggravated stalking, making written threats to kill, and aggravated battery on a pregnant individual.

According to investigators, the victim was awakened in the middle of the night by her dogs barking and discovered Allen outside her home.

Deputies say that when the victim told him to leave the property, Allen allegedly shoved her to the ground.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Allen’s arrest and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lee at RLee@volusiasheriff.gov or call 386-248-1777.

Officials say a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Allen’s arrest.

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