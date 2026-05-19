Palm Coast Fire Department hosts free car seat safety event

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Palm Coast Fire Department is offering free car seat safety checks for families next month.

The event will be held Wednesday, June 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fire Station 25, located at 1250 Belle Terre Parkway.

The department is hosting the event in partnership with Safe Kids Florida.

During the event, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will help families check car seat installations, make sure seats are properly fitted and answer child passenger safety questions.

The event will operate as a drive-through experience. Vehicles will be directed to the rear of Fire Station 25, enter through the apparatus bay for the inspection and exit onto Belle Terre Parkway heading north.

Appointments are required, and space is limited so each family can receive one-on-one assistance.

The City of Palm Coast said the event is open to parents, grandparents and caregivers who want to make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly and safely.

Residents can register through the City of Palm Coast’s event page.

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