John Morgan offers $100,000 for best new political party name

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Morgan, founder of America’s largest injury firm, Morgan & Morgan, has launched a contest offering a $100,000 prize to name a new political party.

John Morgan Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan during a press conference in May, 2024. (Nick Papantonis)

United States residents 18 and older can submit a political party name for a chance to win the cash prize, aiming to find a common-sense alternative to the current divisive political climate.

Morgan’s effort focuses on systemic political change after his recent decision not to run for Governor of Florida. He previously led successful, bipartisan campaigns for constitutional amendments in Florida.

The submission period for the contest began today and will close on June 2 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

He previously led successful, bipartisan campaigns for constitutional amendments in Florida. These campaigns legalized medical marijuana and raised the state minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The medical marijuana amendment passed with 71% of the vote and the minimum wage amendment passed with 61% of the vote.

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