Week of June 4

Orange County A Gift for Teaching backpack event

Osceola County Section 8 Waiting List Opening Information

Report unwanted COVID tests at tips.HHS.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS

Florida Virtual School

Osceola County little library tracker

Invest in America

Week of May 28

Oviedo police evidence submission portal

Ways to support Embrace Families

Orange County HIV testing

Ashley Moody’s hurricane guide

Marion County Aquatic Fun Centers

NHTSA recalls

Volusia County Beach Safety Hiring Lifeguards: Upcoming Tryouts

Week of May 21

USDA Recalls & Public Health Alerts

FDA Recalls, Market Withdrawals, & Safety Alerts

The Champion Miniature Train at Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Python Challenge

City of Winter Park and its Utilities Advisory Board community meeting

Winter Park hurricane preparedness information

Second Harvest Food Bank drive-thru distribution

Week of May 14

Habitat for Humanity house preservation

JobNewsUSA.com Orlando Job Fair - May 18th

Brightline Tickets from Orlando to South Florida now available for purchase

Rockville Daytona Beach

Orlando Fringe opening

Week of May 7

FDA blood donation guidelines

Golden Gals Live! tickets

Hope CommUnity Center

Stamp Out Hunger Donor Drive

Do Not Use Certain SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests: FDA Safety Communication

Orange County ‘Vision 2050′ town hall meetings

Keep Alee Academy Charter School

Week of April 30

The British Shoppe in Longwood

AdventHealth “Be a Mindleader”

In re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation

Orange County Tourist Development Tax Survey: Funding Interest Indicator Form

Help Save Evans Center in Palm Bay Fundraiser

Week of April 23

Lake County passport help

Timeshare warnings

Beachline improvements meeting

Week of April 16

Stream Orange County Safety Task Force meeting

Fundraiser by Nyeisha Hobbs : Cameron (gofundme.com)

Southwest delays

Week of April 9

Cocoa Beach Airshow

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent 11 semi-finalists

Florida Film Festival

AI Accountability Policy Request for Comment

Orange County TDT Citizen Advisory Task Force Funding Interest Indicator

Legal Matters: Child Support & Family Law virtual forum

FreeStyle Libre recall

Week of April 2

Goodwill hiring event

Report fraud - Federal Trade Commission

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services file a complaint

Creative City Project

Meals on Wheels in Seminole County

Brevard A1A Improvements

Week of March 26

Connect Flagler

Connect Volusia

Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving

Protect yourself from utility scams: *FPL Customers *Duke Energy Customers

Week of March 19

Hyundai and Kia recalls for fire risk

Florida Department of Education’s civic education curriculum for teachers

USDA Makes Grants Available to Help People in Rural Florida Repair Their Homes

Deputy Michael Milmerstadt GoFundMe

Responsible Fatherhood Initiative

Check for Vehicle Recalls - NHTSA website

Week of March 12

Pet Supplements Recall Information

Orlando Health Hiring Events Registration

Week of March 5

Michael Jr. GoFundMe

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk Registration

SeaWorld annual pass discounts

Week of Feb. 26

Oviedo state of the city

Bike Week Travel Guide

Healthcare hiring event in Apopka

Week of Feb. 19

Winter Park new park name

OneBlood blood donations

I-Drive blood drive

Grades rate schools for lead found in water

FDOT public meeting on improvements to northbound U.S. 1

Send President Carter well-wishes

Week of Feb. 12

Osceola County Valentine’s Day weddings

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Donations

Disaster Assistance application

Week of Feb. 5

Lake County School Calendar Survey

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida food locator

Osceola County Public Schools superintendent search

Disaster assistance application

Turkey, Syria earthquake relief fund

Downtown Orlando safety survey

Week of Jan. 29

Osceola County School District Career Fair

Free immigration legal seminar

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Search Community Survey

Week of Jan. 22

Deputy Scales Building to Save Baby from Raging Apartment Fire

Deputies Rescue Woman from Surging Floodwaters During Hurricane Ian

Week of Jan. 15

Fundraiser by Deshema McCoy : In Loving Memory of Nekaybaw

THE FIRST-EVER MTN DEW BAJA BLAST HOT SAUCE

HUD HOME American Rescue Plan Act | Online presentation signup

Week of Jan. 8

FEMA assistance

Week of Jan. 1

Pre-registration for an on-site DSNAP location opening at Camping World Stadium on Monday

Week of Dec. 25

Seminole County Hurricane Damage Permit Fee Waiver

Recall: Easy Care First Aid® Burn Cream and First Aid Kits

Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs crisis help

Week of Dec. 11

Recall: Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines

Voluntary Recall of Three Detect Covid-19 Test Lots

Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

JED Foundation self-care for the holidays

Florida Apartment Association Scarcity Dashboard

Week of Dec. 4

Terms of Service Didn’t Read website

Lake Cares Food Pantry

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Lindsey Tallafuss GoFundMe

Landon Bourland GoFundMe

IIHS Headlight & Vehicle Ratings

Week of Nov. 27

Dr. Phillips Center tickets

The Laundress laundry detergent / household cleaning products recall information

Brevard County Mosquito Control

John Marcano GoFundMe

Central Florida International Auto Show

South Daytona crash GoFundMe

Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance (Verify a charity)

Unite Florida - Hurricane Ian Recovery Portal

Week of Nov. 20

Southeastern Food Bank volunteer form

FusionFest

Sanfilippo Syndrome

Week of Nov. 13

Dasher’s Lightshow

USPS Operation Santa Registration

Week of Nov. 6

PACT Act and your VA benefits

South Daytona crash GoFundMe

Report Nicole Damage in Brevard County

Week of Oct. 30

Seminole County D-SNAP Program pre-registration

Central Florida Job Fair

UPS hiring event

FEMA hiring

FAA Minimum Seat Dimensions

Week of Oct. 23

GoFundMe for Nick Miner

Orlando Health Hiring Event

Student loan debt relief application

Week of Oct. 16

FTC Report Fraud

Orlando Health Hiring Event Registration

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Program

Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit

Student loan forgiveness application

Harlem Globetrotters at UCF Addition Arena

Week of Oct. 9

Florida D-Snap Registration

Public Service Loan Forgiveness program for student loans

Lake County Ian relief drive

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Civilian Police Academy

Florida voter registration

Week of Oct. 2

Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance

Education Foundation Hurricane Ian relief

SunRail schedule

FEMA flood insurance

Week of Sept. 25

FEMA Disaster Assistance

Lookup licensed roofing contractors here and here

Week of Sept. 18

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Space Coast | Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Second Harvest Food Bank

Donation information - Family of 2nd victim of lightning strike

ShoresAlert Emergency Notifications

Publix hiring event

Operation Aware in Tavares

Military and first responder path to teaching

2022 Orchid Gala Fundraiser

National Register to Vote Day

Week of Sept. 11

Alzheimer’s Walk

Find a treatment facility near you

Help the homeless in Central Florida

Week of Sept. 4

Toll relief proposal

Week of Aug. 28

ATLAS addiction treatment locator assessment and standards platform

DOT’s Aviation Consumer Protection website

Apply for Boeing Career Opportunities

Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

Orange County Monkeypox Vaccine Information

Lake County Military & First Responder Path to Teaching Information Session

Widen Seminole Expressway (State Road 417) Meeting Registration Link

Week of Aug. 21

FTC student loan scams

Artemis I launch day viewing resources

Election Sign Recycling

Boeing Hiring Event

Nemours Children’s Health Water Safety

Keep Florida Free Tour - Seminole County

Orlando Health Hiring Event

Week of Aug. 14

Orange County Monkeypox Vaccine Information

GM recall information

Fundraiser for a boy attacked by shark

Teacher Shortage Briefing (Note: Opens a PDF download)

Orlando Health hiring event

Week of Aug. 7

Orlando County Animal Services

SCPS School Bus Stop Information

Share Your “Old Spanish Sugar Mill Memories”

Florida Department of Health Reportable Diseases Tracker

Brevard County Schools Mentoring

Orange County Public Schools - Find A Bus Instructions

Orlando Resilience Plan

Week of July 31

FDA guidelines: Levels for lead in juice

Mailbox Money donations to Orlando teachers

Harbor House of Central Florida | Domestic Violence Shelters

Seminole County Community Assistance

Week of July 24

Marriott Vacations Worldwide hiring event

Week of July 17

Seminole County car seat inspection

Become a poll worker in Orange County

GoFundMe for lightning strike victim

Week of July 10

Orange County Self-Serve Sandbag Program

Jasmine Jade’s Journey to Julliard: Donation Information

Florida Salary Data 2021-222 (note: opens an Excel spreadsheet)

Seminole County emergency rental assistance

Orange County emergency rental assistance

Deltona COVID-19 Mortgage, Rental, and Utilities Assistance Program

Marriott Vacations Worldwide hiring

Register to vote

Week of July 3

Florida school grades

2022 Unclaimed Checks List

Brevard Housing and Human Services

One Kid Orlando Foundation

Central Florida Job Fair Registration

Week of June 26

City of Orlando Rental Assistance Program Information

Orlando Health Hiring event

Week of June 19

Marion County Public Schools: June 23 Bus Driver Hiring Event Info

Register for Lake County Job Fair

Find a COVID‑19 vaccine near you (ALL AGES)

Week of June 12

Lake County Hurricane Expo Registration

Bethune-Cookman Day of Giving 2022

FWC Sea Turtle Hotline

Seminole Career Fair: In-Person Hiring Event

OCPS Summer Immunization Information & Event Schedule

Week of June 5

Hometown Heroes housing program

Summer Food Service Program - OCPS School Sites

Week of May 29

Fundraiser by Adam Tritt : Put Banned Books Back in Student’s Hands

Week of May 22

Law enforcement hiring expo in Osceola County

Seminole County Special Needs Registration

Fundraiser for family of Joe & Irma Garcia

Free physicals for Brevard County students

Nemours Baby Formula Shortage

Week of May 15

Boeing job fair

Orange County Animal Services

Report baby formula scams

Daytona/Volusia Job Fair - Job Link 2022

What should I feed my baby if I can’t find baby formula in stores?

Get free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests

Become a volunteer with the American Red Cross

Week of May 8

AAA Study on Inconsistencies in Driving Assistance Systems

Helping Florida Recover and Rebuild from the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency | Our Florida

Week of May 1

Sammy’s Medical Costs GoFundMe

House fire GoFundMe

Week of April 24

Housing assistance workshop

OCAS Foster a Kitten Information

Fundraiser for Orlando Apartment Fire Victims

Fundraiser for the Bracero Calvente family

City of Kissimmee Employment Opportunities

The Great HIRE - Orlando

Lake County Schools job fair registration

Fentanyl Addiction & Abuse

Orlando Health Hiring Event

Orange County Transportation Initiative 2022 Survey

Week of April 17

Lake County Schools’ teacher job fair

Second Harvest Food Bank

City of Kissimmee employment opportunities

Umpire Recruiting Fair

Orlando Health Hiring Event

How to File for an Extension of Time on Your Tax Return

Week of April 10

Orlando Health Hiring Event

Polk County Mortgage Assistance Program

Knights Helping Knights pantry

City of Kissimmee UCF Business Incubator’s GrowthWheel Program

School District of Osceola County Career Opportunities

Orlando Health nurse hiring event

Scott Coopersmith Stroke Awareness Foundation

Family Promise of Greater Orlando

Free Tax Return Preparation for Qualifying Taxpayers

Week of April 3

City of Rockledge job openings

Matthews Hope Donations

Ocoee Music Fest

Harbor House Job Fair

Florida Food Waste Prevention Week

Ukraine relief GoFundMe

Apply for SBA Disaster Loan Assistance

SCPS New Student enrollment now open!

Week of March 27

Melbourne Trash Bash

New Worlds Reading Initiative

Seminole County Animal Services

Global Cooking School Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fundraiser

Donate to the Mejia family and the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida

Seminole County Small Business Hiring Event Registration

Experience the Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Mission

Week of March 20

Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fundraiser

Orange County Government jobs

Orange County Transportation Initiative survey

Week of March 13

Central Florida Community Action Agency

Seminole County’s Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program

Week of March 6

Tennis Galaxy

Downtown Orlando event parking guide

Parental Rights in Education bill

Homeowner Assistance Fund program

Blossom Artisanal Soaps

Meals on Wheels

Week of February 27

National Day of Unplugging

Order your free at-home COVID-19 test kit

Florida Prepaid

FDOT Maitland areawide study - Public Meeting Information (3/2/22)

Week of February 20

Special Olympics USA Games volunteer information

Gov. DeSantis & Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo new COVID state guidance

FedEx Hiring Event registration, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts Virtual Hiring Event, Feb. 24, 1 to 3 p.m.

Hope Stars League

Similac Recall

Week of February 13

I-4 Express Information

School Bus Driver Career Opportunities by County:

Orange County transportation survey

Fun Spot job applications

Virgin Galactic

Goodwill’s criminal record expungement event

Orlando Public Electric Vehicle charging stations

Brevard County Housing and Human Services

Week of February 6

Careers with the School District of Osceola County

Beware of Fraudulent Coronavirus Tests, Vaccines and Treatments

I-4 Express Information

Career Source Walt Disney World Hiring Event Registration

Week of January 30

Disney hiring event registration

Week of January 23

Super Soul Party

Halifax Humane Society Donations

Poll Worker Recruitment

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program

Week of January 16

Seminole County Public Schools text alert sign up

Housd

Orlando Emergency Rental Assistance Program

COVID-19 Testing Site Registration in Osceola County (Maingate Complex)

Attorney General Moody 2022 Online Safety Toolkit

Place your order for free at-home COVID-19 tests

Goodwill Virtual Job Connection Center

Week of January 9

Marion County Public Schools bus driver jobs

List of FDA Authorized At-Home COVID-19 tests

Donate Blood to the American Red Cross: Schedule Online

Wheelchair Van Fundraiser: Lake Mary family battling ALS

Pre-register for COVID-19 Testing at Volusia County Fairgrounds

Week of January 2

Florida COVID-19 State of Emergency Price Gouging Hotline





Cox Media Group