Week of June 4
Orange County A Gift for Teaching backpack event
Osceola County Section 8 Waiting List Opening Information
Report unwanted COVID tests at tips.HHS.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS
Osceola County little library tracker
Week of May 28
Oviedo police evidence submission portal
Ways to support Embrace Families
Ashley Moody’s hurricane guide
Marion County Aquatic Fun Centers
Volusia County Beach Safety Hiring Lifeguards: Upcoming Tryouts
Week of May 21
USDA Recalls & Public Health Alerts
FDA Recalls, Market Withdrawals, & Safety Alerts
The Champion Miniature Train at Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens
City of Winter Park and its Utilities Advisory Board community meeting
Winter Park hurricane preparedness information
Second Harvest Food Bank drive-thru distribution
Week of May 14
Habitat for Humanity house preservation
JobNewsUSA.com Orlando Job Fair - May 18th
Brightline Tickets from Orlando to South Florida now available for purchase
Week of May 7
Do Not Use Certain SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests: FDA Safety Communication
Orange County ‘Vision 2050′ town hall meetings
Keep Alee Academy Charter School
Week of April 30
The British Shoppe in Longwood
AdventHealth “Be a Mindleader”
In re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation
Orange County Tourist Development Tax Survey: Funding Interest Indicator Form
Help Save Evans Center in Palm Bay Fundraiser
Week of April 23
Beachline improvements meeting
Week of April 16
Stream Orange County Safety Task Force meeting
Fundraiser by Nyeisha Hobbs : Cameron (gofundme.com)
Week of April 9
Brevard Public Schools Superintendent 11 semi-finalists
AI Accountability Policy Request for Comment
Orange County TDT Citizen Advisory Task Force Funding Interest Indicator
Legal Matters: Child Support & Family Law virtual forum
Week of April 2
Report fraud - Federal Trade Commission
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services file a complaint
Meals on Wheels in Seminole County
Week of March 26
Protect yourself from utility scams: *FPL Customers *Duke Energy Customers
Week of March 19
Hyundai and Kia recalls for fire risk
Florida Department of Education’s civic education curriculum for teachers
USDA Makes Grants Available to Help People in Rural Florida Repair Their Homes
Deputy Michael Milmerstadt GoFundMe
Responsible Fatherhood Initiative
Check for Vehicle Recalls - NHTSA website
Week of March 12
Pet Supplements Recall Information
Orlando Health Hiring Events Registration
Week of March 5
Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk Registration
SeaWorld annual pass discounts
Week of Feb. 26
Healthcare hiring event in Apopka
Week of Feb. 19
Grades rate schools for lead found in water
FDOT public meeting on improvements to northbound U.S. 1
Send President Carter well-wishes
Week of Feb. 12
Osceola County Valentine’s Day weddings
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Donations
Disaster Assistance application
Week of Feb. 5
Lake County School Calendar Survey
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida food locator
Osceola County Public Schools superintendent search
Disaster assistance application
Turkey, Syria earthquake relief fund
Downtown Orlando safety survey
Week of Jan. 29
Osceola County School District Career Fair
Free immigration legal seminar
Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Search Community Survey
Week of Jan. 22
Deputy Scales Building to Save Baby from Raging Apartment Fire
Deputies Rescue Woman from Surging Floodwaters During Hurricane Ian
Week of Jan. 15
Fundraiser by Deshema McCoy : In Loving Memory of Nekaybaw
THE FIRST-EVER MTN DEW BAJA BLAST HOT SAUCE
HUD HOME American Rescue Plan Act | Online presentation signup
Week of Jan. 8
Week of Jan. 1
Pre-registration for an on-site DSNAP location opening at Camping World Stadium on Monday
Week of Dec. 25
Seminole County Hurricane Damage Permit Fee Waiver
Recall: Easy Care First Aid® Burn Cream and First Aid Kits
Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs crisis help
Week of Dec. 11
Recall: Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines
Voluntary Recall of Three Detect Covid-19 Test Lots
Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits
JED Foundation self-care for the holidays
Florida Apartment Association Scarcity Dashboard
Week of Dec. 4
Terms of Service Didn’t Read website
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
IIHS Headlight & Vehicle Ratings
Week of Nov. 27
The Laundress laundry detergent / household cleaning products recall information
Brevard County Mosquito Control
Central Florida International Auto Show
Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance (Verify a charity)
Unite Florida - Hurricane Ian Recovery Portal
Week of Nov. 20
Southeastern Food Bank volunteer form
Week of Nov. 13
USPS Operation Santa Registration
Week of Nov. 6
Report Nicole Damage in Brevard County
Week of Oct. 30
Seminole County D-SNAP Program pre-registration
Week of Oct. 23
Student loan debt relief application
Week of Oct. 16
Orlando Health Hiring Event Registration
Volusia County Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Program
Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit
Student loan forgiveness application
Harlem Globetrotters at UCF Addition Arena
Week of Oct. 9
Public Service Loan Forgiveness program for student loans
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Civilian Police Academy
Week of Oct. 2
Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance
Education Foundation Hurricane Ian relief
Week of Sept. 25
Lookup licensed roofing contractors here and here
Week of Sept. 18
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Space Coast | Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Donation information - Family of 2nd victim of lightning strike
ShoresAlert Emergency Notifications
Military and first responder path to teaching
Week of Sept. 11
Find a treatment facility near you
Help the homeless in Central Florida
Week of Sept. 4
Week of Aug. 28
ATLAS addiction treatment locator assessment and standards platform
DOT’s Aviation Consumer Protection website
Apply for Boeing Career Opportunities
Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program
Orange County Monkeypox Vaccine Information
Lake County Military & First Responder Path to Teaching Information Session
Widen Seminole Expressway (State Road 417) Meeting Registration Link
Week of Aug. 21
Artemis I launch day viewing resources
Nemours Children’s Health Water Safety
Keep Florida Free Tour - Seminole County
Week of Aug. 14
Orange County Monkeypox Vaccine Information
Fundraiser for a boy attacked by shark
Teacher Shortage Briefing (Note: Opens a PDF download)
Week of Aug. 7
Orlando County Animal Services
SCPS School Bus Stop Information
Share Your “Old Spanish Sugar Mill Memories”
Florida Department of Health Reportable Diseases Tracker
Brevard County Schools Mentoring
Orange County Public Schools - Find A Bus Instructions
Week of July 31
FDA guidelines: Levels for lead in juice
Mailbox Money donations to Orlando teachers
Harbor House of Central Florida | Domestic Violence Shelters
Seminole County Community Assistance
Week of July 24
Marriott Vacations Worldwide hiring event
Week of July 17
Seminole County car seat inspection
Become a poll worker in Orange County
GoFundMe for lightning strike victim
Week of July 10
Orange County Self-Serve Sandbag Program
Jasmine Jade’s Journey to Julliard: Donation Information
Florida Salary Data 2021-222 (note: opens an Excel spreadsheet)
Seminole County emergency rental assistance
Orange County emergency rental assistance
Deltona COVID-19 Mortgage, Rental, and Utilities Assistance Program
Marriott Vacations Worldwide hiring
Week of July 3
Brevard Housing and Human Services
Central Florida Job Fair Registration
Week of June 26
City of Orlando Rental Assistance Program Information
Week of June 19
Marion County Public Schools: June 23 Bus Driver Hiring Event Info
Register for Lake County Job Fair
Find a COVID‑19 vaccine near you (ALL AGES)
Week of June 12
Lake County Hurricane Expo Registration
Bethune-Cookman Day of Giving 2022
Seminole Career Fair: In-Person Hiring Event
OCPS Summer Immunization Information & Event Schedule
Week of June 5
Hometown Heroes housing program
Summer Food Service Program - OCPS School Sites
Week of May 29
Fundraiser by Adam Tritt : Put Banned Books Back in Student’s Hands
Week of May 22
Law enforcement hiring expo in Osceola County
Seminole County Special Needs Registration
Fundraiser for family of Joe & Irma Garcia
Free physicals for Brevard County students
Week of May 15
Daytona/Volusia Job Fair - Job Link 2022
What should I feed my baby if I can’t find baby formula in stores?
Get free at-home COVID-19 tests
Become a volunteer with the American Red Cross
Week of May 8
AAA Study on Inconsistencies in Driving Assistance Systems
Helping Florida Recover and Rebuild from the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency | Our Florida
Week of May 1
Sammy’s Medical Costs GoFundMe
Week of April 24
OCAS Foster a Kitten Information
Fundraiser for Orlando Apartment Fire Victims
Fundraiser for the Bracero Calvente family
City of Kissimmee Employment Opportunities
Lake County Schools job fair registration
Orange County Transportation Initiative 2022 Survey
Week of April 17
Lake County Schools’ teacher job fair
City of Kissimmee employment opportunities
How to File for an Extension of Time on Your Tax Return
Week of April 10
Polk County Mortgage Assistance Program
Knights Helping Knights pantry
City of Kissimmee UCF Business Incubator’s GrowthWheel Program
School District of Osceola County Career Opportunities
Orlando Health nurse hiring event
Scott Coopersmith Stroke Awareness Foundation
Family Promise of Greater Orlando
Free Tax Return Preparation for Qualifying Taxpayers
Week of April 3
City of Rockledge job openings
Florida Food Waste Prevention Week
Apply for SBA Disaster Loan Assistance
SCPS New Student enrollment now open!
Week of March 27
Seminole County Animal Services
Global Cooking School Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fundraiser
Donate to the Mejia family and the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida
Seminole County Small Business Hiring Event Registration
Experience the Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Mission
Week of March 20
Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fundraiser
Orange County Transportation Initiative survey
Week of March 13
Central Florida Community Action Agency
Seminole County’s Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program
Week of March 6
Downtown Orlando event parking guide
Parental Rights in Education bill
Homeowner Assistance Fund program
Week of February 27
Order your free at-home COVID-19 test kit
FDOT Maitland areawide study - Public Meeting Information (3/2/22)
Week of February 20
Special Olympics USA Games volunteer information
Gov. DeSantis & Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo new COVID state guidance
FedEx Hiring Event registration, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rosen Hotels & Resorts Virtual Hiring Event, Feb. 24, 1 to 3 p.m.
Week of February 13
School Bus Driver Career Opportunities by County:
- Brevard Public Schools
- Orange County Public Schools
- Osceola County School District
- Seminole County Public Schools
Orange County transportation survey
Goodwill’s criminal record expungement event
Orlando Public Electric Vehicle charging stations
Brevard County Housing and Human Services
Week of February 6
Careers with the School District of Osceola County
Beware of Fraudulent Coronavirus Tests, Vaccines and Treatments
Career Source Walt Disney World Hiring Event Registration
Week of January 30
Disney hiring event registration
Week of January 23
Halifax Humane Society Donations
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program
Week of January 16
Seminole County Public Schools text alert sign up
Orlando Emergency Rental Assistance Program
COVID-19 Testing Site Registration in Osceola County (Maingate Complex)
Attorney General Moody 2022 Online Safety Toolkit
Place your order for free at-home COVID-19 tests
Goodwill Virtual Job Connection Center
Week of January 9
Marion County Public Schools bus driver jobs
List of FDA Authorized At-Home COVID-19 tests
Donate Blood to the American Red Cross: Schedule Online
Wheelchair Van Fundraiser: Lake Mary family battling ALS
Pre-register for COVID-19 Testing at Volusia County Fairgrounds
Week of January 2
Florida COVID-19 State of Emergency Price Gouging Hotline
