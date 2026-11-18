Week of November 15
Crisis Assistance Program (CAP)
Orlando Job Fair
Blue Spring State Park passes
Week of November 8
Supporting Chloe and Chuck
Landlord/Tenant Law in Florida
FPL Saving Steps
Manatee Awareness Month Webinar
NASA recruiting a new class of astronauts
Florida Virtual School Open Enrollment
NASA’s Moon Base Challenge
Week of November 1
Report Flooding in Brevard County
Donate to Humane Society of South Brevard
Amendment 3 savings calculator
GovelandConnect Sign Up
Week of October 25
Bodum French Press Coffee Makers recall
Orange County’s tree meeting
Animals at the Orange County Animal Shelter
Week of October 18
FEMA online flood insurance tool
Orange County lawn watering restrictions
Free or low-cost breast cancer screenings in Orange County
Week of October 11
Supporting Chloe and Chuck
CPR classes with Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
Virtual town hall on data centers
Week of October 4
AT&T Data Breach Settlement
Florida DOH Free Mammograms
The EQUAL Study
Apollo 11 jacket auction
NASA Space Memorabilia Sale
Equifax breach settlement
Register to vote in Florida
Week of September 27
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)Program
Sanford home repair grant program
Free Cancer Risk Tool
Orlando Magic New Affordability Initiative
Oviedo virtual public meeting on property tax cuts
First-time Homebuyer Classes
Job Fair Orlando Oct. 8
Magic giving free home game tickets to people who sign up to their new Monthly Steals program
Week of September 20
NASA Artemis webinar
Visa/MasterCard ATM Fee Settlement Claims
CVS privacy settlement
Fat Bear Week 2026 Voting
SFB Safety Action Plan
iPhone settlement
Orlando Sanford International Airport safety survey
Week of September 13
Supporting Chloe and Chuck
Claim your cash
Trades Women
Week of September 6
Marion County Sheriff’s Office S.T.A.R. Operator
Severe Weather Spotter Training Class
Orange County Public Schools Sheriff Essay Contest
Pictures from Nancy Grace Telescope
Week of August 30
Winter Garden lightning strike victims
Brevard Zoo’s Beware The Night
Cape Canaveral Rocket Talk 101
FAA seeks input on locations for new spaceports
Week of August 23
Casselberry | Adopt a Tree Program
State Attorney Worrell Town Hall
Pittie Party of Central Florida
Week of August 16
11th Annual Florida Kids and Family Expo
Florida Block Grant Disaster Relief program
Upcoming Election Brevard County
Upcoming Elections Osceola County
Upcoming Elections Orange County
Upcoming Elections Seminole County
Department of Business & Professional Regulation
Parks Trails and Recreation Survey Press Release
Oviedo Community Police Academy Application
Volusia County Report Illegally Dumped Waste
Week of August 9
Week of August 2
Donate supplies for A Gift for Teaching
Washington DNR Wildfire Resources
Week of July 26
Animals in Care | Volusia County
Current Auctions for Orange County Comptroller’s Office
Week of July 19
Orange County Free Door Alarm Signup
Join The Red Cross Shelter Heroes
Week of July 12
Blue Spring State Park reservations
Florida property tax proposal savings calculator
Volusia Stormwater Resilience Dashboard
Week of July 5
Volunteers for Yearlong Simulated Mission to Moon
Seminole County’s celebration of America’s 250th
FDOT Kissimmee Construction Training Program
Week of June 28
CDC Cyclosporiasis Cases|Tracking
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Central Florida
Goliath Ventures | File a Claim
Seminole County Polling Locations
Week of June 22
EDC Orlando | November 6-8, 2026 | Tinker Field
Find a Medicare-approved facility
Find a facility’s state license
Extreme Heat Information and Cooling Locations in Orange County
Week of June 14
HomeAid Orlando Diaper Drive Donations
Starstruck Immersive Experience Orlando
Week of June 7
Flagler County Community Training
Disney Celebrates America Foodie Guide 2026
Week of May 31
Mascotte Summer Food Service Program Registration Form
Week of May 24
Red Apple Dining - Summer BreakSpot Menus & Map
Operation Homefront - Operation Homefront
Week of May 17
S.M.A.R.T. - Dog Rescue & Adoption in Flagler County, Florida
John Morgan | Name New Political Party Contest
New Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Webpage
Week of May 10
Comcast data breach settlement
Duke Energy payment assistance
Week of May 3
IRS Form 843 - Claim for Refund and Request for Abatement
Week of April 27
Central Florida resources for victims of abuse or stalking
Pres. Trump to visit The Villages on May 1st - Registration Information
State of the Air | American Lung Association
Week of April 20
Water Conservation Rebate Program
Week of April 13
Communications Center|Seminole County
Conserving Energy for Snowbirds
Marion County’s Operation Green Light
Week of April 5
Goldsboro Trail Beautification Project
321-to-407 Day Exclusive Deals & Events
Samsung ending its messaging app
Week of March 29
Winter Springs Police Department Special Needs Registry
Winter Springs tree planting guides
Week of March 22
Croatia vs Brazil at Camping World Stadium on March 31 - Event Guide
Week of March 15
Scholarships | Altamonte Springs, FL - Official Website
Week of March 8
Costco + Sesame online prescriptions information
Week of March 1
Septic Upgrade Incentive Program Contractors Information
Watering Restrictions - SJRWMD Phase II
Week of February 22
Week of February 15
Orlando International Airport flight status
Week of February 8
Check your vehicle for a Recall
23andMe, Inc. class action lawsuit settlement information
ICYMI: Florida Releases Bread Testing Results Under Healthy Florida First Initiative
Florida Releases Bread Testing Results Under Healthy Florida First Initiative
Sanford Crime Reporting Portal
Week of February 1
LSF (Lutheran Services Florida)
Week of January 25
Helping Central Florida Seniors
Winter Springs Police Department Special Needs Registry
Week of January 18
NASA Space Launch System (SLS) Artemis II
Week of January 11
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Offers Free Preschool Card for 2026
Check your vehicle for a Recall
VoTran Launches Uber-Powered On-Demand Transportation Pilot for Eligible Riders
Healthy Florida First: Baby Formula Testing
Week of January 4
Teen Driver Challenge - Osceola County Sheriff’s Office
Week of December 28
Statewide Property Alert Services - Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Application
Week of December 21
Assistive Technology for Safety & Independence
Week of December 14
Orange County Trash Collection New Schedule
Operation Senior Shield Information
Sanford LYNX bus routes to be eliminated
Major League Volleyball All-Star Game Tickets
Week of December 7
Recall: So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Frozen Dessert Pints
Florida Department of Health email: vaccinerule@flhealth.gov
Southeast Volusia Humane Society Wish List
Renew or Replace a Florida Vehicle or Vessel Registration
Brevard County Parks and Recreation Department Calendar
Check MCO Flight Delays & Cancellations via FlightAware
Santa Tracker - City of Oviedo
Week of November 30
Week of November 23
SunRail VoRide – On-Demand Transit
VOTE: Help choose a mascot for the Orlando Storm football team
Discover Ocoee Resident Submission form
Week of November 16
Week of November 9
Strengthening ChatGPT’s responses in sensitive conversation
Current courses and associated fees
Week of November 2
U.S. Dept. of Transportation: Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard
Sanford Citizen Online Reporting
Week of October 26
Brevard Volunteer Connection Portal
Check your vehicle for a Recall
Week of October 19
Week of October 12
Seminole Education, Restoration and Volunteer (SERV)
Week of October 5
Free Spanish classes in Daytona Beach
Brevard County Halloween party for kids
Week of September 28
Hoovy Cooling Gel Inserts Pads recall
Sanford Police Fighting Fraud Seminar on Sept. 29
Week of September 21
Engage Orange - Orange County Government
Brevard County Parks - How to Make a Reservation
Check your vehicle for a Recall
FDA Frozen and Raw Shrimp Recalls
Vaccine and Microchipping Event
Week of September 14
Check your vehicle for a Recall
Fundraiser for Cindy Romero’s family
Week of September 7
Goodwill Job Skills & Programs
Check your vehicle for a Recall
Prom Clothing donated to Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Micro-transit service in Seminole County
Gunner Martin Foundation swimming scholarships
Baby Loungers Recall Information
Week of August 31
Interstate 4 (I-4) to State Road (S.R.) 528 Ramp Widening
Proposed Rule Changes for Green Iguana Outdoor Caging and Biosecurity
Orange County neighborhood grants
Green Lumber supplement recall
Week of August 24
Recall: Lulive Dressers Sold on Amazon
Week of August 17
Week of August 10
Flagler County Teen Driver Challenge
Week of August 3
Marion County Citizens Academy
Financial Literacy Classes for City of Kissimmee Residents
Unclaimed Checks List in Orange County
Week of July 27
Westmonte Recreation Pool Schedule
Small Business Enterprise Program
Week of July 20
Orange County Cooling Stations
Alert Winter Springs Everbridge Portal
Sanford Veteran Tribute Application
Oviedo Citizen Police Academy Registration
Week of July 6
Walt Disney World holiday events
Altamonte Springs Back to School Drive
Orange County redistricting discussion
Orange County school crossing guards
Safety lectures and demonstrations
Week of July 1
Request a Free Street Tree - City of Orlando
2025 Best Looking Cruiser contest
Lake Mary Back to School Drive
Week of June 22
Free swim lessons at Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center
Jacob & Rebecca Entinger | Both Hands
Week of June 15
Daytona Tortugas baseball and softball clinic
Disney Springs Flavors of Florida
Week of June 8
June 12: Women Veterans Day event in Orlando
Learn how to delete your 23andMe account
City of Daytona Beach 2025 Storm Guide
EWG’s Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce
Volusia Ready Response Corps Sign Up
Student loan debt help locations
Week of June 1
Midea Window Air Conditioners Recall Information
Volunteers Needed - Flagler County Emergency Management
Week of May 25
Goodwill Central Florida locations
City of St. Cloud Cyber Incident Notice
Post-Memorial Day Beach Cleanup in Ponce Inlet
Careers with Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
Week of May 18
Week of May 11
Week of May 4
Orlando Works 2025 Job Fair on May 8th - Information & Registration
Central Florida Zoo Mother’s Day Special
Week of April 27
Week of April 20
Huffy Recalls Children’s Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Week of April 6
Walt Disney World & Southwest Airlines “Airport Luggage Transfer” program information
Week of March 30
Week of March 23
Osceola County: Michigan Avenue Safety Improvements Project - Meeting Registration
“Rebuild Florida” funding information for Hurricane Ian victims
Week of March 16
Recall Alert: 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese
Week of March 2
Week of Feb. 16
K9s For Warriors Community Fundraisers- PUPS PUB
Volusia Beach Parking Permits (Where to schedule in-person appointments)
Week of Feb. 9
CareerSource ‘Heart for Veterans’ Job Fair - Information & Registration
Ford Vehicle Recalls Information
Week of Feb. 2
March Mulch Madness - City of Titusville Water Conservation Program Information
Week of Jan. 26
Marion County Public Schools - Annual Parent Survey
Cold Weather Giveaway for Seniors
Orange County 24th Annual Mayor’s Job Fair
Week of Jan. 19
Volusia County Transform 386 Survey (Re: Hurricane Milton Recovery Funding)
Week of Jan. 12
Harlem Globetrotters at Ocean Center
Week of Jan. 5
GoFundMe: Help Elisabeth Get a Myoelectric Hand
Week of Dec. 29
Beach parking in Volusia County
Status tracker for Orlando International Airport
Week of Dec. 22
FEMA hurricane assistance deadline
2024 Surfing Santas in Cocoa Beach
GoFundMe for injured Melbourne police officer
Week of Dec. 15
TSA Cares Assistance Request Form
Ocoee’s 24th Annual Operation Santa Information
Week of Dec. 8
Seminole Forever Land Acquisition Program
Week of Dec. 1
National Parks Free Admission Days
Orange County Animal Services pet food giveaway
FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in Daytona Beach
Week of Nov. 17
Autism Society of Florida drowning prevention
Drunk Elephant Skincare Products Voluntary Recall Information
Marine Resources Council Indian River Lagoon Report
D-SNAP assistance in Volusia County
Week of Nov. 10
FEMA disaster assistance application
Evans Center - Request for Applications (RFA)
Week of Nov. 3
FEMA Disaster Assistance Applications
National Family Caregivers Month - Orlando VA Events
Authorized At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests and Expiration Dates
Week of Oct. 27
Baby powder recall expanded to Florida
Learn more about Florida DCF’s D-SNAP program
Map for debris pickup in Orange County
Find your nearest SunRail station
Week of Oct. 20
Pre-registration for D-SNAP benefits
Early voting sites in Sumter County
Osceola County Voters: View Your Sample Ballot by Address
Week of Sept. 29
“Milo’s Mission” Titusville PET ALERT STICKER
Department Announces Pet Safety Initiative
FEMA’s Rumor Response information regarding Hurricane Helene
City of Orlando - National Night Out events on Oct. 1
Sign up for Operation Blue Ridge
Week of Sept. 22
Free COVID-19 tests from the government
Week of Sept. 15
Florida Voter Information Lookup
Recall Information: Stanley Jr. Kids’ Garden Tools
Week of Sept. 1
GoFundMe for 2-year-old boy killed in crash
Donate to United Against Poverty
Week of Aug. 25
Week of Aug. 18
Make-A-Wish: Donate to WDBO’s 6th Annual Wish-A-Thon
Job News Orlando Job Fair Aug. 21 - Registration Link
Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee Meeting - City of Orlando
Week of Aug. 11
GoFundMe for Palm Bay hit-and-run victim
Orange County early voting locations
Week of Aug. 4
Orange County Animal Services Rehoming Services
Week of July 28
Week of July 21
July 24: Lake County Schools District-Wide Hiring Day Information
Week of July 14
Volusia County Schools job fair
Week of July 7
Central Florida Job Fair Information - July 10
Seminole County Special Needs Emergency Shelters Information
Week of June 30
Orange County Unclaimed Checks List
My Safe Florida Home - Program Information
Week of June 23
Walt Disney World Lightning Lane Information
Week of June 16
Volusia County Mosquito Control awareness events
Week of June 9
Orange County’s Community and Family Services Department
Winter Springs: Annual Drinking Water Quality Reports for 2023
Young Fathers of Central Florida - Annual Father’s Week event information
Week of June 2
Rolling Stones tickets at Camping World Stadium
Free lunches in Volusia County
Week of May 26
Summer Feeding Program - Marion County
Volusia County increases funding to support child water safety programs
Week of May 19
Register: 28th Annual Orlando Mayor’s Job Fair
Week of May 12
Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges Recall Information
PETCO LOVE MEGA PET ADOPTION EVENT
Week of May 5
Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Tour in Sanford - Registration Information
Week of April 28
Habitat for Humanity Habitat U classes
India River Lagoon Clam Restoration
Indian Rive Clam Restoration Project Mission
Week of April 21
Transform 386 - Strengthening Volusia’s Future
Week of April 14
Orlando Magic Watch Parties
runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend information
Hurricane Housing Recovery Program
FASFA help from Seminole State College
Week of April 7
Donate - Kids House of Seminole, Inc.
Meals on Wheels “Weatherization Program” for senior citizens in Seminole County
Show your Orlando pride on #407Day while enjoying local events, specials
Week of March 31
Crimeline website to report whereabouts of suspected murderer
Donate to fundraiser for family of child killed in Altamonte Springs fire
Week of March 24
Central Florida Employment Council registration
Week of March 17
World Water Day - March 22
Week of March 10
Week of March 3
Week of Feb. 18
Summer Food Program in Volusia County
Rebuilding Together Central Florida
Florida Online Voter Registration System
Week of Feb. 4
African American Chamber Of Commerce Central Florida Black Business Scholarship
FL Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles buying from a private sale tips
Mister Rogers’ Week of Kindness
Seminole County emergency alerts
Week of Jan. 28
MegaCon Orlando Ticket Information
Week of Jan. 21
Recall of certain Robitussin cough syrups
Pluris Wedgefield customer meeting
Week of Jan. 14
Orlando Health lung cancer screening centers
IRS Free File: Do your taxes for free
Lake County cold weather shelter information
Week of Jan. 7
Furniture tip-over restraint kits recall
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon Road Closures
Pluris Customer Meeting notice
Week of Dec. 31
AdventHealth Transplant Institute
Brevard County Veteran’s Services
Week of Dec. 24
Send Names Aboard Artemis Robotic Moon Rover
2023-2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday
Week of Dec. 3
Federal Student Aid - Information for student loan payments
Week of Nov. 26
The Nutcracker - Orlando Ballet ticket information
Week of Nov. 19
American Kennel Club - Thanksgiving Food Safety for Dogs
Week of Nov. 12
TSA’s guide to Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint
Transform 386: Volusia County Homeowner Recovery Program - Funds for Hurricane Ian victims
This week: Volunteers to pack, distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits for Central Florida families
United Way Thanksgiving Project - Volunteer Information
Week of Nov. 5
Second Harvest Culinary Training Program Information
Space Coast Area Transit Rider Survey
Osceola County polling locations
Cox Media Group