This week: Volunteers to pack, distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits for Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, volunteers will come together to pack thousands of meal kits for Central Florida families in need.

Dezerland Park and Heart of Florida United Way are partnering up for the six-day Thanksgiving Project event during which volunteers will sort, organize, pack and distribute 4,000 meal kits for families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

The event will run from Monday, Nov. 13, to Saturday, Nov. 18.

Read: National mall operator announces it will close shops on Thanksgiving; reopen Black Friday

Organizers said the meal kits assembled during the annual project will ensure that families, including HFUW’s ALICE Families, who are “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed,” can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal at home.

“It’s an honor to take part in this meaningful project and to host the HFUW team and the generous volunteers at Dezerland,” said Soren Schomburg, General Manager of Dezerland Park. “Our team is excited to pitch in and help assemble the meal kits for our friends and neighbors around Central Florida!”

Read: Talking turkey: Meijer selling Thanksgiving birds at 1930s rates

There are volunteer opportunities open to all ages, with adult supervision, ranging from packing kits to making cards and helping distribute meal kits at one of three distribution locations.

Click here to learn more, sign up for a volunteer shift or donate.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group