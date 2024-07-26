Local

Man who stayed at Orlando hotel after CrowdStrike outage vanishes after checking out

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a man who left a hotel after a missed flight.

Police said Patrick Bailey was checked for his flight out of Orlando International Airport on Sunday.

But because of the CrowdStrike outage, he did not make his flight, and checked into a local hotel for the night.

Investigators said Bailey checked out Monday morning, but no one has seen him since.

If you know where he is, call the Orlando Police Department at 911.

