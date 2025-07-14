Low-pressure system to fuel severe storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for another wet and stormy day on Monday.

Our area will have a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms.

The heaviest rainfall is anticipated to hit southwest of the Orlando Metro area, where conditions could become severe.

The areas that receive the worst weather will see heavy rain, lightning, and strong thunderstorm wind gusts.

The increase in rain and storm chances is driven by a broad low-pressure system moving westward from northeast of the coastline.

This low-pressure system will continue to drift westward Monday and Tuesday, maintaining elevated chances of rain.

By mid-week, as the low moves into the Gulf, there is potential for tropical development.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

