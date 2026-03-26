Sanford seeks additional $11.8M for marina restoration project

SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is appealing a federal funding decision in an effort to secure $18.2 million for the restoration of the Downtown Sanford Marina. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided an estimate in May 2025 that valued repairs at $6.4 million, creating an $11.8 million discrepancy the city is now challenging.

The marina serves as a vital public asset and a significant economic driver for the region, supporting recreational use, waterfront access and local businesses. Sanford is currently working with state and federal officials to obtain the full funding necessary to restore the facility.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials conducted new site inspections in April 2025. Following those inspections, the agency updated its grants portal in May 2025 to reflect the $6.4 million estimate, which the city contends is $11.8 million lower than the actual cost to complete the work.

The city filed a formal appeal regarding the funding discrepancy in October 2025. The appeal was forwarded to the federal agency on Dec. 17, 2025, after being processed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Sanford officials are continuing to coordinate with both state and federal emergency management agencies to secure the total amount requested. The project focuses on restoring the marina to its pre-disaster condition while incorporating necessary upgrades to meet current building standards.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has until June 15, 2026, to provide a formal response to the city’s appeal. Sanford officials are providing updates on the claim process through the city’s official website.

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