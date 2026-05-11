Longtime Orlando music venue owner detained under immigration hold

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando music venue owner is in the Orange County Jail on an immigration hold.

Cleon Williams is the long-standing owner of Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall in the Mills 50 area.

Uncle Lou’s is a popular venue where many local musicians have performed while getting their start.

Channel 9 is working with ICE officials to obtain more information about his arrest.

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