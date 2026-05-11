Brevard County deputies search for several people who fled I-95 traffic stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Brevard County is searching for several people who ran after a traffic stop Monday morning.

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Brevard County deputies responded around 6 a.m. after a traffic stop on southbound I-95 near St. Johns Heritage Parkway.

Several law enforcement vehicles were seen in the area where a white van was pulled over on the side of the interstate.

Brevard County deputies said they are assisting FHP after several subjects fled from a traffic stop.

Channel 9 is gathering more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group