Einstein Bros. Bagels opens first Mount Dora location

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Einstein Bros. Bagels opened its first location in Mount Dora.

The new restaurant is located at 19310 U.S. 441, Suite 102B.

The company said the 1,400-square-foot bakery is its 19th location in the Orlando area.

The Mount Dora location will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes indoor seating for up to eight customers.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be joining the Mount Dora community,” said Adam Modzel, chief operating officer of Einstein Bros. Bagels. “We’re here to be part of people’s mornings with fresh bagels out of the oven and a commitment to showing up for this community every single day.”

To celebrate the opening, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering customers a free egg sandwich with any in-bakery purchase through May 26. Customers must mention promo code 9080 at checkout.

The company said the new location created about 15 jobs in the Mount Dora area.

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