Three Orlando Health hospitals named among best places to work for 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Orlando Health hospitals have been named among Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work for 2026.

Orlando Health announced Monday that Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital, Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute earned the national recognition.

The list recognizes health care companies and organizations with positive workplace environments.

“Our three selected hospitals are among only 150 healthcare companies and organizations nationwide recognized by Modern Healthcare as best places to work,” said Colleen Harper, vice president of human resources. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a culture where team members feel valued, supported and proud of the work they do.”

This marks the sixth consecutive year that at least one Orlando Health hospital has been named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list.

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital was selected for the fifth consecutive year. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute was honored for the third year in a row, and Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital earned the recognition for the sixth time since 2020.

Selections are based on an assessment questionnaire and a team member survey conducted in the spring.

Orlando Health said randomly selected employees shared feedback about their work environment, communication, job satisfaction and compensation.

Modern Healthcare is expected to announce the official 2026 rankings this fall.

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