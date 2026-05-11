Gunman at large after 5 people shot at party in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a shooting that injured five individuals at a party over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 15800 block of NW 44th Road in Reddick.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that several victims had already been transported to local hospitals.

Some of the five individuals shot have since been released, while others remain under medical care.

More than 100 people were present at the party, and many left the scene by driving through or around roadblocks established by deputies.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives have started interviewing partygoers.

However, investigators said people interviewed at the scene claimed to have only heard gunshots and “no one saw anything.”

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized that with five people shot, “Someone in that crowd saw what happened and/or knows who was responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously at 352-368-7867 or online at ocalacrimestoppers.com.

A cash reward may be available if a tip leads to an arrest.

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