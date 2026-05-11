Scattered storms, heavy rain and dangerous lightning expected this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and muggy on Monday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday.

The eastern half of Florida will have a slight chance of strong to severe storms developing.

Primary threats will be heavy rain, lightning, hail and high winds.

Once the showers and storms develop, they will drift back towards the east, bringing the best rain chances to our local beach communities.

Afternoon rain and storm chances will stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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