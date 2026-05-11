Delta worker, cause of death identified after on-the-job accident at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County medical examiner has identified the Delta Air Lines worker who died last week at Orlando International Airport.

Officials said Delta employee Daniel Maldonado was killed on the job Thursday night at the airport.

According to a report, Maldonado death has been ruled an accident and the cause of death determined to be multiple blunt impact injuries.

An FAA spokesperson confirmed with Channel 9 that the Delta worker died after an aircraft towing vehicle, known as a “tug,” struck a passenger boarding bridge.

The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Thursday.

The FAA said no aircraft were involved in the incident, but passengers aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 2593 deplaned via the rear door and airstairs afterward.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline is working with local authorities as a full investigation into the incident gets underway.

The airline stated it is heartbroken by the loss and is focused on extending full support to the team member’s family and its Orlando team.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job at Orlando International Airport on the evening of May 7,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities as a full investigation gets underway to determine what occurred.”

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