Flagler County Fire Rescue captain completes leadership program

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County Fire Rescue captain recently graduated from a two-year leadership program for fire service leaders.

Captain Tony Guerin graduated from the Emergency Services Leadership Institute, which is sponsored and hosted by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association, county officials announced Monday.

The program is designed for mid-level through chief fire officers and focuses on current leadership issues in fire and emergency services.

“I had a fantastic experience learning from experts in this targeted program,” Guerin said in a statement. “It has equipped me with new skills that I’m excited to bring to the table.”

Participants are required to complete six of seven areas of study, including human resources and labor relations, leadership, government relations, marketing fire and emergency medical services, finance and budgeting, emergency management, and community risk reduction.

County officials said the coursework can also help graduates work toward Fire Officer 3 and Fire Officer 4 certifications from the State Fire Marshal’s Bureau of Fire Standards and Training.

“The commitment of Captain Guerin to professional growth and servant leadership strengthens our organization and the service we provide our community,” Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker said. “His ESLI achievement reflects the high standards we set for our leadership team and the investment we make in developing our team.”

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