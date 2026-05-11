Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar launches “The Summer of Pisco” with black-tie events

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar is launching a new seasonal campaign with black-tie celebrations at both of its Central Florida locations.

“The Summer of Pisco” will debut Tuesday, May 19, at the restaurant’s Orlando and Lake Mary locations.

The restaurant said the campaign will include a refreshed menu, new cocktail offerings and a more nightlife-focused atmosphere.

The launch events will feature red carpet arrivals, live music and a first look at the restaurant’s updated menu.

“This campaign marks an exciting evolution for our brand,” said Florencio Rodriguez, CEO of Don Julio Restaurant Group. “The Summer of Pisco is about more than a new menu — it’s about creating an elevated experience that captures the energy, flavor, and sophistication our guests are looking for this season.”

The updated menu will feature Peruvian dishes, fresh ingredients and new presentations, according to the restaurant. The cocktail program will focus on pisco, a spirit commonly associated with Peru.

Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar is known for ceviche, cocktails and a dining experience that blends Peruvian flavors with a modern atmosphere.

Reservations for the launch events and summer dining are encouraged through OpenTable.

Event details:

What: The Summer of Pisco Launch Event

When: Tuesday, May 19

Where: Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar locations in Orlando and Lake Mary

Attire: Black tie

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