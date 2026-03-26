Drunk driver crashes through security gate at Daytona Beach Airport, boards two planes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An intoxicated man was detained Wednesday afternoon after driving through a security gate at Daytona Beach International Airport and trying to board several aircraft, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was able to reach the airfield and briefly entered two unoccupied planes. Airport officials confirmed that operations are ongoing without interruption.

The FBI and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Domestic Security Unit are on the scene, investigating the security breach.

Authorities report that the adult male driver was extremely intoxicated when he crashed through a gate at the international terminal and entered the airfield. He initially attempted to access an occupied, running airplane by forcing the doors, but was unable to do so because they were locked.

Following the initial attempt, the suspect moved to two other unoccupied airplanes and briefly entered them. His actions were stopped by airport operations staff and security officers from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, who intervened on the airfield.

The suspect is currently being interviewed by investigators, as multiple criminal charges are still pending. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Domestic Security Unit, together with federal agents, is leading the local effort to establish the full details of the breach.

The investigation will proceed as the FBI and local authorities examine the scene. Additional information about the specific charges against the suspect will be disclosed once the interview process is finished.

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