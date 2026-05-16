Scattered storms continue across Central Florida into next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday featured scattered showers and storms across parts of the area, and more rain is likely for Sunday.

The rain and storms will slowly fade away this evening, with the best chance for activity in Metro Orlando and inland areas. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

We’ll close out the weekend with more rain and storm chances. The best chance for activity will be in inland areas, with highs in the upper 80s.

The somewhat unsettled weather pattern looks to continue into the start of next week. More scattered PM storms are likely Monday, with temps holding in the upper 80s.

More rain and storm chances are likely midweek, with again the best chance for activity in the afternoon and early evening. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Some slightly drier air will nudge into the area late next week. This will reduce rain chances somewhat with highs in the low 90s.

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