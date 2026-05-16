Major delays on I-4 in Orange County due to multi-vehicle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County near South Street due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to traffic officials.

The crash was reported before mile marker 83 near the South Street exit. Authorities said all lanes were blocked as of the latest update at 3:13 p.m.

Drivers in the area should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

Officials also warned motorists to move over or slow down for Road Ranger crews working near the scene.

No information has been released yet about injuries or the cause of the crash.

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