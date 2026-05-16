CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida is expected to experience another hot and humid day, propelled by breezy southeast winds that bring additional moisture into the area.

Afternoon highs are forecasted to reach the low to mid-90s inland, but humidity will make it feel closer to the mid to upper 90s.

Heat wave continues in Central Florida with high humidity and afternoon storms Breezy southeast winds will bring higher humidity and scattered afternoon storms, especially west of Orlando.

Along the coast, temperatures will stay a bit cooler in the mid-80s thanks to an onshore breeze.

Forecasters say isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop as the sea breeze moves inland.

The best chance for rain and storms will be from Orlando westward, where the east coast sea breeze is expected to be strongest.

Heat wave continues in Central Florida with high humidity and afternoon storms Breezy southeast winds will bring higher humidity and scattered afternoon storms, especially west of Orlando.

A similar weather pattern is forecasted to persist tomorrow, with a modest increase in afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Central Florida.

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