Florida Highway Patrol investigates deadly Christmas crash

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the community of Christmas, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:10 a.m. in a wooded area northeast of State Road 520 and south of State Road 50 (Colonial Drive) in eastern Orange County.

Investigators say the crash involved a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a pedestrian whose identity has not yet been confirmed.

According to FHP, the driver of the GMC Sierra fled the scene on foot after the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *347 or call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

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