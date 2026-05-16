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Florida Highway Patrol investigates deadly Christmas crash

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a GMC Sierra fled on foot after the deadly early morning crash in eastern Orange County.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Crime Scene (Nick Papantonis)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the community of Christmas, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:10 a.m. in a wooded area northeast of State Road 520 and south of State Road 50 (Colonial Drive) in eastern Orange County.

Investigators say the crash involved a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a pedestrian whose identity has not yet been confirmed.

According to FHP, the driver of the GMC Sierra fled the scene on foot after the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *347 or call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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