24-year-old Orlando man missing, vehicle found on Florida Turnpike, according to deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 24-year-old man out of Orlando.

Ali Amir Bowden was last seen driving a red Honda Civic, leaving his residence in the area of Meadowpark Avenue and Boca Woods Drive on May 8, 2026.

His vehicle was later located that day on the Florida Turnpike by mile marker 308 in Sumter County.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to contact OCSO.

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