Central Florida Zoo announces loss of rescued baby sloth Mr. Ginger

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is mourning the loss of Mr. Ginger, another sloth that was taken in as part of the investigation into Sloth World.

Mr. Ginger was the youngest sloth brought into their care, estimated to be between four and six months old when he arrived, the zoo stated.

Zoo officials said the infant sloth was in extremely fragile condition and required around-the-clock medical attention from the veterinary team.

Staff tirelessly stabilized him by hand-feeding every few hours and keeping him in an incubator for temperature regulation. Despite his critical condition, the zoo called Mr. Ginger “a fighter” who persisted against tough odds.

While mourning the loss, the zoo reaffirmed its commitment to caring for the remaining sloths from ‘Sloth World’ and is also asking for public donations to help support ongoing care

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