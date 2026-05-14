Counterfeit cash and theft charges for woman caught at Walmart

CLERMONT, Fla. — Kalsie Heywood, a New York resident, was arrested yesterday at the Walmart located at 1450 Johns Lake Road. She faces two counts of uttering forged notes/bills and two counts of retail theft following an alleged shoplifting attempt.

Police say that Heywood was apprehended after Walmart Loss Prevention Staff observed her attempting to shoplift items and promptly notified law enforcement.

The quick actions of the Walmart Loss Prevention Staff led to Heywood’s apprehension. Law enforcement responded to the notification and took her into custody at the retail location.

Law enforcement confirms that she was then charged with two counts of uttering forged notes/bills and two counts of retail theft.

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