Lake County

Counterfeit cash and theft charges for woman caught at Walmart

Woman arrested at Walmart for shoplifting and using counterfeit cash. Quick actions by Walmart staff led to her apprehension.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Kalsie Heywood, New York Resident The Clermont Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a woman accused of using six counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a PlayStation 5, then returning the console for cash.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

CLERMONT, Fla. — Kalsie Heywood, a New York resident, was arrested yesterday at the Walmart located at 1450 Johns Lake Road. She faces two counts of uttering forged notes/bills and two counts of retail theft following an alleged shoplifting attempt.

Police say that Heywood was apprehended after Walmart Loss Prevention Staff observed her attempting to shoplift items and promptly notified law enforcement.

Woman accused of using counterfeit cash to buy, return PlayStation 5 at Walmart

The quick actions of the Walmart Loss Prevention Staff led to Heywood’s apprehension. Law enforcement responded to the notification and took her into custody at the retail location.

Law enforcement confirms that she was then charged with two counts of uttering forged notes/bills and two counts of retail theft.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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