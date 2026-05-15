ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, forecasters have issued the first official Tropical Weather Outlook of the year.

The report marks the unofficial start of daily tropical monitoring ahead of the June 1 season kickoff.

The outlook, released Friday morning, is the first in what will become a routine series of updates issued multiple times each day throughout hurricane season.

The product is designed to identify and track significant areas of disturbed weather across the Atlantic basin and assess their potential for development into tropical depressions or storms.

At this time, forecasters say no tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season nears as first tropical outlook released

The Tropical Weather Outlook is one of the key tools used by meteorologists, emergency managers and residents to stay informed during hurricane season.

The reports monitor tropical waves, low-pressure systems and clusters of thunderstorms that could gradually organize over warm ocean waters.

While the Atlantic remains quiet for now, the beginning of outlook season serves as an important reminder for residents to review hurricane plans, check emergency supplies and stay weather aware as the peak months of the season draw closer.

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

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