Deputies seek help to find teens in dangerous ‘Door Kick Challenge’

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said they need help finding a group of teens involved in a dangerous social media stunt.

Investigators said the teens were seen aggressively kicking random doors in a Deltona neighborhood on Wednesday night.

This is what’s being called the “Door Kick Challenge” on some social media sites.

The stunts are dangerous and frighten people inside their homes.

Deputies are asking anyone who can identify the teens to come forward and contact law enforcement.

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