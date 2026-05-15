Family displaced after fire damages home in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Red Cross is helping an Orange County family after a house fire caused major damage Friday morning.

Fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a home on Massachusetts Street in the Conway area.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene to help battle the blaze.

The fire was put out around 25 minutes after fire crews first arrived.

Video shared with Channel 9 shows fire raging from the home with heavy smoke pouring out of the structure.

The Red Crass has been called in to help two adults and three dogs displaced by the damage caused by the fire.

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