Hot and humid conditions expected in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday brings another quiet weather day across Central Florida as dry air continues to dominate the forecast.

We’ll keep rain chances very low on Friday, with a mix of sun and passing clouds through the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s for most areas, with a few inland spots nearing the low 90s.

While Friday stays comfortable by May standards, changes are already lining up for the weekend.

A little more moisture begins moving back into the region, bringing back that muggy feeling along with increasing chances for afternoon sea breeze showers and thunderstorms.

The east coast sea breeze looks to be the main weather driver this weekend, which means the best opportunity for rain and storms will set up from Orlando westward during the afternoon and evening hours.

Expect hot and humid conditions both Saturday and Sunday, with scattered downpours and lightning storms developing after the heat of the day.

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