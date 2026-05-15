Deadly hit-and-run suspect faces uncertain future as new evidence emerges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman could face a life sentence after a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-4 in October that killed three people.

Prosecutors presented new evidence in court on Thursday, delaying the filing of charges in the case.

Lindsey Isaacs is the subject of the investigation, though charges have not yet been filed against her.

Prosecutors informed a Volusia County judge on Thursday about new evidence in the case, but no specific details about the nature of this evidence were released.

It remains unclear whether the new evidence pertains to Isaacs or another individual involved in the incident.

The presentation of new evidence means that Isaacs will have to wait to learn if charges will be filed against her.

Isaacs is scheduled to be back in court in three weeks for further proceedings in the case.

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