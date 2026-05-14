Marion County man arrested after allegedly using BB gun to discipline children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he used a BB gun to discipline children and fired the weapon near a juvenile victim during punishment exercises.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jacob Andrew McClain was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and violation of probation.

Deputies responded on May 13 after receiving reports that McClain had fired a BB gun in the direction of a child. Investigators say a juvenile eyewitness told deputies McClain was forcing two children to run and do pushups as punishment for “playing rough.”

During the exercise, the witness said McClain aimed and fired a BB gun toward one of the children, striking a metal trash can within several feet of the victim.

When deputies interviewed McClain, he allegedly admitted he was upset with the children and had ordered them to perform physical exercises as punishment. According to investigators, McClain also admitted to firing the BB gun in the child’s direction because the juvenile was not running as instructed.

Deputies said McClain told them he frequently uses the BB gun to scare the children during discipline, though he claimed he does not intentionally hit them.

The juvenile victim later told deputies that McClain fired the BB gun over his back while he was doing pushups, hitting a nearby trash can. The child also said he had previously been struck by BB gun projectiles during similar incidents, though the pellets did not puncture his skin or clothing.

Investigators said the child became emotional during the interview and told deputies he cried because he feared McClain was going to shoot him.

McClain was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Authorities also confirmed the arrest violated his active felony probation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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