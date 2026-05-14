Marion County deputy repeatedly stabbed in chest in ambush attack, officials said

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was attacked by a man with a knife on Wednesday.

Officials said Heriberto Medina Marquez, 38, was arrested for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer following an ambush in Dunnellon.

Deputy Robert Fitch was repeatedly stabbed during the attack, but survived with minor injuries due to his bulletproof vest.

Deputy Fitch had responded to the area of 11775 NW 10th Place in Dunnellon after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

As he exited his vehicle, Marquez immediately ambushed him, causing the deputy to fall to the ground, officials said.

Marquez then climbed on top of Deputy Fitch and stabbed him repeatedly in the chest before fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

Officials said Marquez emerged from the woods as another deputy arrived and he was taken into custody.

Marquez was transported to the Marion County Jail and is currently being held there without bond.

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