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Mobile Museum of Tolerance visits Veterans Memorial Library in St. Cloud

The museum features interactive educational workshops

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is visiting the Veterans Memorial Library’s St. Cloud Branch this week.

The mobile classroom will be at the library through Saturday, May 16.

The museum features interactive educational workshops focused on tolerance, inclusion and historical awareness.

Organizers said the workshops use lessons from history to encourage visitors to think critically about bias, marginalization and empathy.

The modules include “The Anne Frank Story,” “The Power of Ordinary People,” and Civil Rights and Combat Hate workshops.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is an educational initiative of the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. It brings facilitator-led workshops to schools and communities across the country.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Library’s St. Cloud Branch, located at 810 13th St.

A certified Mobile Museum of Tolerance educator will be on-site and available to speak with visitors. The event runs through Saturday.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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