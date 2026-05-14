, Fla. — The raid over a Mills 50 music staple over the weekend stemmed from an investigation into violations of Florida’s alcohol serving laws, an official with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (ABT) confirmed.

A video circulating on social media showed Cleon “Uncle Lou” Williams, owner of Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s Underground Eatery & Lounge, surrounded by agents in law enforcement vests either late Friday night or early Saturday.

An ABT agent said Williams was caught serving hard liquor at his establishment that was only licensed for beer and wine.

Orlando Police also confirmed that an immigration detainer was placed on Williams after he arrived at the jail because he had an expired visa.

News of the arrest spread quickly across social media, with many fans of Williams and his establishments calling it an “ICE raid,” on account of the immigration hold.

Uncle Lou’s is well known across the Orlando music scene for allowing up-and-coming artists the opportunity to play their own shows. Williams had no official policy for booking dates: if it was available and you asked to play, he would let you play, artists said.

One called it a “rite of passage” for Orlando musicians.

“That place is, like, the is the heartbeat of the underground there,” Sabrina Patricia, a member of the band Von Nacht, which was scheduled to play at Uncle Lou’s on Saturday evening, said. “If you want to see some genuinely entertaining performances and passionate people putting on energetic performances, crowds with great energy... it’s very intimate.”

Williams is also known for helping the homeless around his property and finding ways to employ them to help them make a little of money, and supporting different causes his community members cared about.

His friends said he has two adult daughters in the United States who are now trying to navigate their father’s arrest, and he was an active member of his local church.

“One of the most selfless people I’ve ever met,” Jessie Parrish said. “He shows up for people consistently, without asking for any recognition. He spent decades creating a place where people to every walk of life could easily be accepted.”

A records search showed Williams has been in trouble with the law before, but not for a long time. He pleaded guilty to several cocaine trafficking charges in 1998 and 2002. He also pleaded guilty to a marijuana possession charge in 2011, before any form of marijuana was legal in the Sunshine State.

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